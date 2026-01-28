Home Region & Caribbean English News Building Regional Maritime Rescue Capacity in the Caribbean

ANGUILLA – We are proud to share that Mr. Incia Brookes, Captain One (1) of the Maritime Division within the Anguilla Fire and Rescue Service, is currently attending a two-week Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) Train-the-Trainer course in the Cayman Islands.

The overarching aim of this intensive programme is to refresh and strengthen participants’ knowledge of boat handling and maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, while also consolidating their training delivery skills.

Through this course, participants will be equipped to:

  • Become familiar with the International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF) Basic Rescue Boat Operator Manual
  • Plan and execute Maritime Search and Rescue search patterns in line with International Aeronautical and Maritime Search and Rescue Manual (IAMSAR) Volume 3
  • Confidently deliver both theory and practical training sessions using the IMRF curriculum.

This important initiative will establish the first cohort of regional trainers, enhancing local capacity and enabling sustainable, high-quality maritime rescue training across the Overseas Territories (OTs).

We commend Captain Brookes for his commitment to professional development and regional collaboration, which ultimately strengthens safety at sea for our communities.

