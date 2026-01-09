Bail Granted in Two Separate Matters Before the Magistrate’s Court

The Valley, Anguilla –– The Royal Anguilla Police Force advises that bail has been granted in two separate criminal matters heard before the Magistrate’s Court.
- Amauris De La Cruz FELIZ, 29 years old, of Blowing Point, was granted bail in the sum of EC $10,000 (Ten Thousand Eastern Caribbean Dollars) with one surety for the offence of Evasion of Liability by Deception. Mr. Feliz was charged by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on 31 December 2025 and appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on 8 January 2026 in relation to a report received of fraudulent activity. The bail conditions imposed include surrendering all travel documents forthwith to the Court.
- Abraham REID, 44 years old, of North Valley, was granted bail in the sum of EC $30,000 (Thirty Thousand Eastern Caribbean Dollars) with one surety for the offence of Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply. Mr. Reid appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on 9 January 2026. The matter stems from an incident on 2 January 2026, during a police patrol in The Valley. The bail conditions imposed include being of good behavior and keeping the peace, not travelling outside the jurisdiction without permission from the Court and not interfering with or communicating with any of the prosecution witnesses or any other person with an interest in the case.
The public is reminded that:
- a) All defendants are entitled to a fair trial;
- b) There is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty;
- c) Nothing should be stated or published which could prejudice a fair trial;
- d) Section 116(g) of the Criminal Code applies, which provides an offence for any person who, while a judicial proceeding is pending, makes use of any speech or writing misrepresenting such proceeding or capable of prejudicing any party, or calculated to lower the authority of any person before whom the proceeding is to be held.
The Royal Anguilla Police Force remains committed to ensuring justice is administered fairly while protecting the integrity of judicial proceedings.