Arrest Made in Jewelry Store Robbery Investigation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has successfully tracked down, arrested, and returned a fugitive suspect wanted for a jewelry store robbery that occurred on September 5th, 2025.

The suspect, J.J.B., a 37-year-old male, attempted to evade justice by fleeing Sint Maarten immediately following the robbery. His freedom was short-lived. Through relentless investigative work and decisive coordination with regional law enforcement partners, KPSM tracked down the fugitive, secured his arrest, and brought him back to face justice on Sint Maarten.

J.J.B. is now in custody at the Philipsburg Police Station, where he will remain for further investigation.

KPSM commends its regional and international partners whose swift action and unwavering cooperation made this arrest possible. These partnerships are essential weapons in our fight against cross-border criminal activity.

Let this serve as an unequivocal warning: criminals who believe they can rob our community and escape to neighboring islands are gravely mistaken. There is no safe haven. KPSM and its law enforcement partners will pursue you relentlessly, across any border, or ocean.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten remains committed to protecting our community and holding criminals accountable—no matter where they run.

