All political parties must maintain & submit a register of donations

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Electoral Council hereby reminds all registered political parties that in accordance with article 37 paragraph 1 of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties, they are required to submit to the Electoral Council a chronological register of donations of all donations received throughout the year 2025, be it in cash, by transfer or in kind, before February 1st, 2026.

All political parties that did not receive any donations in 2025 must also submit a signed register.

All donations made to a natural or legal person, or organization with the intention of benefitting a political party must be fully reported.

All registered political parties, including parties that did not participate in the January 9th, 2024 parliamentary election or the August 19th, 2024 snap election must maintain and submit an annual register of donations.

The Electoral Council advises all party boards to carefully monitor the donations received to ensure accurate registration. Each party representative or treasurer is required to date and sign the donations register in order to certify that this is completed accurately and truthfully. Non-compliance with or violation of the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties is subject to penalty.

The register of donations can be submitted to the Electoral Council at the office address of the Electoral Council mentioned below during office hours between 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM and between 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

The Electoral Council is hereby announcing that parties may also submit their register of donations via email. Submissions can be sent to [email protected].

The Electoral Council would like to remind all political parties that have not submitted their outstanding donation registrations prior to 2025, that this must also be done. Failure to comply, in this regard, with the National Ordinance on Registration and Finances of Political Parties may result in a penalty being imposed.​​

