Statia Government Assumes Ownership of Three Golden Rock Homes

The Statia Government has formally assumed ownership of three social houses in the Golden Rock neighbourhood, marking the conclusion of a 16-year collaboration with Bazalt Wonen, a housing foundation from the European Netherlands.

Since 2009, Bazalt Wonen has supported the advancement of Statia’s social housing sector. In 2018, the foundation carried out a pilot project in which it renovated one Golden Rock home and constructed two new duplex homes. In the years that followed, Bazalt Wonen provided expert advice on the subdivision plan and on the design of the new social housing project now being realised in FairPlay.

On Monday, 1 December 2025, Island Commissioner of Social Housing, Reuben Merkman, and Bazalt Wonen’s Executive Director, Han Jetten, signed the transfer agreement. Through this agreement, the Statia Government now holds full ownership of the three homes previously managed by the foundation.

This transfer concludes a partnership that has contributed significantly to the island’s housing development. It also reinforces the Statia Government’s commitment to expanding access to affordable and quality homes for the community.