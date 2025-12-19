Sint Maarten Community Engages in Plans to Strengthen Wastewater Services and Protect Public Health

The Government of Sint Maarten and the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) hosted a public consultation at the Belair Community Center to update the wider community on the upcoming activities of the Sint Maarten Wastewater Management Project (SWMP) and the work underway to improve wastewater services across the island. The session provided a clear overview of the anticipated challenges that will affect neighborhoods, together with mitigation measures. The session also covered the planned upgrades and long-term investments being developed to modernize the wastewater treatment system and protect public health.

Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI), Hon. Patrice Gumbs, emphasized why this early engagement is important.

“This project needs to be seen as more than an infrastructure intervention. By addressing sewage, the Sint Maarten Wastewater Management Project should be seen as a tool to mitigate pollution, build healthy environments, support our tourism economy, and most importantly, ensure safe and enjoyable communities for our people. We’re very proud to announce that in tandem with the United Nations Office of Project Services, we will be finalizing private connections for homes in the Dutch Quarter at the same time that we’re doing this project in Cul-de-Sac. So, there will be a lot of infrastructure projects in the next 18 months, starting in Q4 next year. We’re very cognizant of the fact that we have to do a lot of mitigation work to minimize the nuisance of infrastructure projects in these two densely populated areas of the country. The government has continuing momentum to ensure the product is completed successfully. The goal is one hundred percent safely managed sanitation by the mid-2030s”

Under SWMP, the Government and NRPB aim to modernize the island’s approach to wastewater treatment methods by upgrading and optimizing the existing wastewater treatment plant, expanding and rehabilitating the sewer network in the Cul de Sac basin, and strengthening the Ministry of VROMI’s long-term capacity to regulate these systems. The project will also support the development of a national wastewater strategy, a financially sustainable management model, and develop a monitoring system to track coastal and inland water quality. Together, these efforts lay the foundation for more reliable, resilient, and healthier wastewater management for the communities within the project area.

NRPB Director Claret Connor noted that this consultation reflects the Trust Fund’s wider shift from emergency recovery toward long-term sector strengthening. “Improving how we manage wastewater is a public health priority. This consultation aims to bring the community into the process early, so their experiences, questions and concerns can help shape the decisions that must be made before construction begins.”

Attendees then heard from SWMP Project Manager Alvaro Vadillo, who outlined the proposed interventions and explained what the expansion of the sewer network could mean for households in the Cul de Sac basin. This was followed by a presentation from Victoria D’Orey and Susana Baptista of JV ENGIDRO/PROCESL, who walked through the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP). They described the current challenges, the expected benefits of the upgrades, and the measures that will be used to reduce dust, noise, traffic delays, and other temporary inconveniences once construction begins.

During the open questions and answer session, residents asked how new household connections would work; they were told that connections will be possible based on the available financial resources and be determined once the bidding process is finalized. Participants also questioned whether lines would cut through private yards; the Ministry noted that designs will prioritize existing access roads and avoid yards wherever possible, with regulations for these areas still being developed. Several questions focused on how the system will be financed and maintained. The Minister outlined that a new financial framework is being prepared, including the possibility of different rates for residents and businesses and potential tourism-based contributions. There were also queries around timelines and contingencies; the Ministry advised that buffers are being built into both the budget and schedule. Questions about extending services into higher elevations and other neighborhoods were addressed by noting that hilltop areas may require different solutions, and that future phases will look toward areas like Cole Bay. Others stressed the importance of involving youth in wastewater education, which the Ministry strongly supported.

While SWMP will not resolve every wastewater concern across the island, it represents a meaningful and necessary step for the communities in the Cul de Sac basin, where wastewater exposure has been a persistent challenge. The improvements, once completed, are expected to reduce pressure on aging septic systems and support better health and environmental outcomes.

As the consultation concluded, Minister Gumbs reminded participants that this is just the beginning of the conversation. More information will be shared as designs are finalized, and additional sessions will be held to keep residents informed. Together, the Government, the NRPB, and the community are laying the groundwork for a wastewater system that is safer, stronger, and more resilient for generations to come.

The Sint Maarten Wastewater Management Project (SWMP) is implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten. It is co-funded by the Government of Sint Maarten and the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

