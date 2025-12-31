Port St. Maarten to Welcome New Year with Dual Inaugural Calls from Sun Princess and Allura

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) is proud to announce a historic start to the New Year as it welcomes two magnificent vessels for their maiden calls to the “Friendly Island.”

On January 1, 2026, the Port will host Princess Cruises’ next-generation masterpiece, the Sun Princess, alongside Oceania Cruises’ elegant new addition, the Allura.

This double inaugural visit underscores St. Maarten’s enduring appeal as a premier Caribbean destination and highlights the Port’s capacity to handle the industry’s most advanced and luxurious ships simultaneously.

The arrival of the Sun Princess, the largest ship ever constructed for Princess Cruises, represents a significant milestone in maritime engineering and guest experience.

Boasting innovative architectural designs and sustainable liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology, the vessel brings visitors to our shores to experience the best of St. Maarten.

Joining her is the Allura, the second Allura-class ship from Oceania Cruises, which defines the pinnacle of small-ship luxury and culinary excellence. The presence of both vessels on New Year’s Day serves as a powerful testament to the confidence global cruise lines place in Port St. Maarten’s world-class facilities and service.

“Starting the year 2026 with two inaugural calls is an extraordinary achievement for our tourism product,” stated Port St. Maarten Group Management.

“Welcoming the Sun Princess and the Allura on the very first day of the year sends a clear signal to the world that St. Maarten remains at the forefront of the cruise industry. These visits generate immediate economic impact for local stakeholders, from taxi drivers and tour operators to retailers and restaurateurs.

“We are committed to ensuring that every passenger and crew member on these vessels experiences the unparalleled hospitality that defines our island.”

PSG Management encourages the local business community and the public to extend their signature warm welcome to the guests arriving on these ships.

As we embark on this promising new year, the Port remains dedicated to fostering excellence, enhancing our infrastructure, and ensuring St. Maarten continues to lead as the preferred gateway to the Caribbean.

Like this: Like Loading...