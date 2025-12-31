Police Investigate Firearm Incident in Sucker Garden

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is investigating an incident involving the use of a

firearm that occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 31, 2025, in the Sucker Garden area.

Just after 04:00 a.m., Central Police Dispatch received multiple reports of shots being fired and a person being shot at in Sucker Garden. Officers were immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that a male suspect, identified by the initials F.B.L., allegedly fired several shots at his minor sister following an altercation involving the suspect, his sister, and their mother. The minor was not injured during the incident. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Later that same morning, the suspect voluntarily reported to the police station and turned himself in. He was immediately arrested and is currently being held at the Philipsburg Police Station pending further investigation.

KPSM treats all firearm-related incidents with the utmost seriousness and continues to investigate this matter.

