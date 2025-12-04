New Agreement Improves Support for Families Facing Housing and Social Challenges

STATIA — Families in Statia who are experiencing housing problems or social difficulties will now receive more coordinated and effective support through a new collaboration agreement between the Social Support Unit (SSU) and the Statia Housing Foundation (SHF). The Executive Council acknowledged the agreement, which was developed a few months ago and strengthens how both organisations work together to support residents.

Under this agreement, SSU social workers will address complex social issues such as poverty, unemployment, family crises, mental health concerns, and access to government services. SHF social workers will focus on housing support, preventing evictions and helping residents keep stable homes. Both teams will work according to shared principles of professionalism, respect, and a client-centred approach. Confidentiality remains central: client information will only be shared with explicit consent, except where legal or safety obligations apply.

The agreement introduces several formal procedures to ensure clear coordination between both organisations. These include joint case meetings for complex situations, a standard referral process for smooth handovers, and shared action plans that outline goals and responsibilities. Each organisation will assign a designated point of contact to keep communication clear. A structured three step process to resolve disagreements is also in place, involving social workers, the policy advisor and, if necessary, management.

To support long-term cooperation, the agreement encourages cross-training and professional development so that both teams gain a deeper understanding of each other’s roles and responsibilities.

The agreement will be reviewed every quarter to assess its effectiveness. These evaluations will include social workers from both organisations, the SSU Unit Manager Vernon Illidge, and the SHF Director Jacquil Pandt. Any changes must be agreed in writing by both parties.

This collaboration strengthens the support available to families and individuals in need, reduces duplication of services and ensures that residents receive timely, coordinated assistance that promotes stable housing and overall well-being.