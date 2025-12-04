MP Sarah Wescot-Williams Returns from EUROLAT Sessions in Brussels; Joins Colleagues in The Hague for InterExpo 2025.

The Hague, Netherlands / Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – After three days of meaningful dialogue at the EuroLat Parliamentary Assembly in Brussels, Member of Parliament, Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, travels to The Hague to join fellow Parliamentarians and other stakeholders for InterExpo 2025, an event focused on Kingdom relations, trade, innovation, and small-island sustainable development.

During the EUROLAT meetings, MP Wescot-Williams engaged in high-level discussions on global democracy, disinformation, digital inclusion, gender-responsive policymaking, and the unique vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

In a brief preview of her speech to be given at the InterExpo, MP Wescot-Williams stated:

“We often ask whether we chose the right constitutional form in 2010. But fifteen years later, the real question is whether the system we inherited has evolved to fit a small, vulnerable Caribbean nation.

Our challenge is not form; it is fitness.

And once we examine our financial rules, our justice arrangements, and the way the Kingdom approaches equity, it becomes clear why reform is not only desirable, but necessary.”

Her speech will explore key themes from her latest constitutional assessment, including the urgent need for a SIDS-responsive fiscal framework, meaningful Caribbean participation in Kingdom-level decision-making, and a shift from symbolic decolonization debates toward tangible development outcomes.

Bridging Brussels and The Hague

MP Wescot-Williams noted that her participation in both events reflects a broader strategic goal: ensuring St. Maarten’s voice is heard in every forum, shaping its future.

“Whether in European, Latin American dialogues or Kingdom trade and governance platforms, St. Maarten has interests that must be defended. These three days in Brussels and our discussions here in The Hague all point to the same truth: small islands can only thrive when their realities are understood and when they are allowed a meaningful seat at the table.”

Looking Ahead

The MP will continue to advocate for constitutional fitness, equitable partnership within the Kingdom, and institution-strengthening measures designed for small island states. Her meetings in The Hague will include exchanges with Dutch parliamentary counterparts, Kingdom officials, and private sector representatives attending InterExpo.