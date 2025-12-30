Motor vehicles nuisance and seizure of scooters 

Sint Eustatius (KPCN) — On Saturday, the 27th of December, around 10:00 PM, the central control room received report of motor vehicles driving up and down and causing noise nuisance on the Weg naar Jeems on Sint Eustatius.

Upon arrival, the police encountered a group of young people on scooters. During the check, none of them were able to produce a valid insurance document or driver’s license. A total of five (5) scooters were towed away to the police station.

They will remain there until the owners can produce all the necessary documents. It also appeared that two scooters had no owner and one scooter did not have a license plate.

Planned traffic check

Sint Eustatius — On the evening of Saturday, the 27th of December, a planned traffic check was conducted on Charles A. Woodley Road on Sint Eustatius as part of traffic safety measures. During this check, a total of two (2) cars were checked.

The first driver’s documents were in order and the driver tested below the legal limit during the breathalyzer test. During the inspection of the second vehicle, all documents were also found to be in order. However, the driver, a 61-year-old man with the initials N.D.R., tested above the legal limit and was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Based on the results of the breathalyzer test, the suspect received a 6-hour driving ban.

The KPCN would like to remind everyone to ensure that they have the necessary documents in order. It is also strongly advised to comply with traffic regulations. By doing so, you are also contributing to safe traffic on the island.

Like this: Like Loading...