Ministry of Justice Introduced New Public-Order Measures to Stop Aggressive Solicitation at Key Waterfront Visitor Areas

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Minister of Justice has issued a Ministerial Decree establishing strict public-order controls at the island’s busiest waterfront entry points for the 2025/2026 season. The decree follows persistent complaints from the tourism sector, visitors, the Port, and the Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) regarding aggressive solicitation and unlicensed commercial activity near key arrival locations.

The decree applies to the following areas:

Entrance of the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Cargo Facilities (Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard)

• Access point to the Captain Hodge Wharf on the Boardwalk

• Access point to the Walter Plantz Wharf on the Boardwalk

KPSM reported that individuals have been approaching tourists in an aggressive or intimidating manner and offering services without the required permits. This behavior disrupts public order, creates discomfort for visitors, and negatively affects Sint Maarten’s reputation as a welcoming and safe destination.

Effective December 1, 2025 through April 30, 2026, it is strictly prohibited in these areas to loiter or approach tourists with the intent to offer or sell goods or services without proper authorization.

Prohibited activities include:

Renting vehicles such as cars, e-bikes, quads, and bicycles

• Offering tours, excursions, or recreational activities

• Providing hair-braiding, massages, or similar services

• Persistently approaching or circling visitors to solicit business

The Prosecutor’s Office (OM Sint Maarten) will support enforcement using the legal framework outlined in the 2025 Transaction List, which sets the standard fine for “disturbing public order and/or approaching tourists” at US $190. This creates clear and enforceable consequences for violations and strengthens coordinated enforcement between KPSM and OM.

These measures are not meant to punish lawful businesses. They are intended to protect public order, improve visitor experience, and support safe commercial activity around Sint Maarten’s most heavily visited waterfront areas.

Preventing crime requires community partnership. The Ministry urges residents and businesses to secure their premises, lock vehicles, use lighting, and report suspicious behavior immediately. A safer island begins with simple steps that every household and business can take. We are doing our part. Stay safe, look out for one another, and enjoy a happy holiday season.