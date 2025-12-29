Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell Discusses Role of Sint Maarten Seafarers in Kingdom Merchant Navy during the Second World War

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Just before the start of the Christmas holiday season, Hubert Nijgh, Chairman of the Stichting Koopvaardijpersoneel 1940–1945, paid a courtesy visit to Her Excellency Drs. Gracita Arrindell, Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten in The Hague.

Before the outbreak of World War II, the Netherlands had one of the largest and most modern merchant fleets in the world with over 1100 hundred seagoing vessels. Many of those ships and their crews were deployed for Allied war purposes during the war.

The discussion focused on the significant contribution of the merchant navy during the Second World War. Merchant vessels played a crucial role in the Allied victory and were manned by seafarers from across the Kingdom of the Netherlands, including individuals originating from Sint Maarten.

Based on the database of the Stichting Koopvaardijpersoneel 1940–1945, a list has been compiled of 17 crew members of Sint Maarten origin who served in the merchant navy during World War II.

The names and dates of births (DOB) of the Sint Maarteners are:

Cannegieter, James Henry Adolphus (DOB 24-11-1895);

Cathlin, James Alfred (15-02-1919);

Christopher, Janijen (29-11-1913);

Curlingford, Thomas James (23-09-1887);

Dunker, Charles Wilfred (17-04-1915);

Laveist, Esau Emmanuel (05-06-1919);

Richards, Byron Albert (10-02-1913);

Richardson, Austin Stanley (30-09-1914);

Richardson, George Reuben (16-03-1910);

Richardson, J. (28-09-1910);

Richardson, Joseph Alphonse (12-03-1912);

Richardson, Philip Emanuel (22-08-1926);

Segly, William (15-03-1915);

Stakelborough, George (18-10-1914);

Steward, Jubilus Augustine (28-05-1915);

Thomas, Estivane Augustin (18-10-1908); and

Wilson, Joseph Alphonso (16-03-1912).

The link to the databank which is in English: https://www.koopvaardijpersoneel40-45.nl/en/databank

The Merchant Navy Databank launched in 2023 is freely accessible to anyone looking for information about merchant ships and crews that served during the Second World War. People can search by last name. The Databank contains the records of 21.000 merchant navy personnel from 1940-1945. You can also search by ship name. The Databank includes more than 1.200 merchant vessels with crew lists.

Several of these seafarers lost their lives at sea as a result of enemy attacks. Their service and sacrifice underscore a shared history of cooperation and solidarity within the Kingdom.

This chapter of history is of great significance to Sint Maarten, as it contributes to a deeper understanding of the role played by Sint Maarteners in the wartime history of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and highlights the importance of lasting recognition.

1200 merchant ships sailed under the Dutch flag when war broke out. The freighters, coastal vessels and tugboats that entered Allied service were manned by 32,000 sailors, over 19,000 of whom were Dutch. They were compelled to participate in Allied warfare in June 1940.

43 Dutch ships were involved in the evacuation of Allied troops and civilians from French ports and the British Channel Islands in May and June 1940. 525 Dutch ships were lost in World War II.

Approximately 4.200 merchant navy seamen died during mandatory support of the Allied warfare (over 2,700 Dutch and over 1,400 non-Dutch sailors). 160 crew members lost their lives even before the war began. 43 Merchant navy ships and several fishing vessels were attacked with mines, bombs and torpedoes in the neutral period. That’s the period between September 1, 1939, and May 10, 1940, when the Netherlands was not at war. Fishing vessels also suffered losses.

Drs. P. Rostam, Senior Economic Policy Advisor, was also present at the meeting.

