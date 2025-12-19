KPSM Arrests Suspect in Connection With 2022 Fatal Shooting in Cole Bay

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) confirms the arrest of a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting of the victim with the initials H.G.d-J (Henry) that occurred on January 22nd, 2022, on Zozo-Moran Drive in Cole Bay.

The suspect, identified by the initials D.M.P., a French national, is believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting in which a male victim was shot and killed.

Following the incident, the suspect fled Sint Maarten and remained outside the jurisdiction for several years.

On December 18th, 2025, officers of the Police Force of Sint Maarten arrested the suspect upon his arrival at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA). The arrest was carried out without incident. The suspect is currently being held in custody pending further investigation.

The Major Crimes Team of KPSM has been actively pursuing this suspect internationally since the time of the incident, working closely with local, regional, and international law enforcement partners. This arrest represents a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into this fatal shooting.

KPSM reiterates that time and distance are not shields against justice. Serious crimes will continue to be investigated, regardless of how much time has passed or where suspects attempt to evade the law.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten extends its sincere gratitude to all local and international partners, both at home and abroad, whose cooperation and assistance were instrumental in bringing this suspect into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing. Further information will be shared as it becomes available.

