Immediate Measures to Ensure Air Traffic Safety

Willemstad – On Thursday, December 18, 2025, at the initiative of the US Consul General, a meeting was held between senior representatives of the US Consulate, the US Air Force, the Ministry of Defense, the civil aviation authorities of Curaçao and Aruba, and DC-ANSP.

The meeting focused on interim measures to ensure the safety of air traffic within the Curaçao Flight Information Region (FIR) and the airspace of Curaçao, Aruba, and Bonaire.

During the meeting, concrete agreements were reached regarding the use of transponders during military flight operations within Curaçao’s airspace. These measures take effect immediately.

In addition, further agreements will be made between the American authorities, the civil aviation authority of Curaçao, and air traffic control DC-ANSP to arrive at a more structural, long-term solution.

