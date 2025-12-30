House Fire in Ebenezer Contained; One Resident Treated for Smoke Inhalation

EBENEZER, Sint Maarten — In the early morning hours of Monday, December 30, 2025, just before 3:00 AM, officers of the St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) and personnel from the Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire in Ebenezer.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found the residence fully engulfed in flames. A preliminary assessment confirmed that all residents had safely evacuated the property prior to the arrival of emergency services.

Fire Department personnel acted swiftly to bring the blaze under control, preventing the fire from spreading to neighboring properties.

One resident was subsequently treated at the scene by ambulance personnel for smoke inhalation.

The Forensic Department and Fire Department are currently conducting a joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

