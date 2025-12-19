Historical Train Trolley Tour Well Attended

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten National Heritage Foundation & Museum successfully hosted a Historical Train Trolley Tour through Philipsburg on Saturday, December 13, 2025, bringing over a hundred attendees including seniors, families, and children together for an engaging journey through the island’s past.

The event formed part of the ongoing Tours of Culture project, supported under the Let’s ACT Program, which aims to connect communities to Sint Maarten’s heritage through accessible, interactive cultural experiences. The holiday-season tour offered residents and visitors the opportunity to explore the history of Philipsburg in a relaxed and safe setting, with free participation for seniors and children under 12.

Due to strong interest, all available tour slots filled quickly. “The registrations were full in no time, which really showed us how much people value these kinds of experiences,” said Shanica Romney, coordinator of the event. “We were especially happy to see so many families attending together, with children and seniors sharing the experience side by side.”

The guided tour was led by historian Jean-Marc Augusty, who shared historical facts and stories as the train trolley made its way through the heart of Philipsburg. A highlight of the afternoon was the active participation of several seniors, many of whom chimed in with their own memories and historical knowledge at times even outpacing the historian himself. The lively exchanges sparked laughter and prompted jokes that they could easily lead the tour next time.

The Foundation expressed appreciation for the support of Raphael Dorra, train captain and owner of We Tour, whose company provided the trolley service for the event. More information about We Tour can be found at we-tour.net

The Historical Train Trolley Tour follows the official launch of the Tours of Culture project in October 2025 and is one of several planned activities running through 2026. The project is part of the Let’s ACT Program, a collaboration between CEDE Aruba, the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), and the Foresee Foundation, funded by the Fonds voor Cultuurparticipatie.

For updates on upcoming Tours of Culture activities, including future storytelling events and heritage tours, the public is encouraged to follow the Sint Maarten National Heritage Foundation & Museum on Facebook or visit www.sintmaartenmuseum.org. Enquiries can be sent to [email protected].

