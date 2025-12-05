“Governors of Aruba and Curaçao join Governor Baly in Sint Maarten ahead of Saba’s 50th Anniversary”

HARBOUR VIEW, PHILIPSBURG — On Thursday December 4, 2025, His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly of Sint Maarten welcomed His Excellency Governor Alfonso Boekhoudt of Aruba and His Excellency Governor Mauritsz de Kort of Curaçao to Sint Maarten.

The Governors’ visit is in connection with the scheduled activities commemorating the historic milestone of the 50th Anniversary celebration of Saba Day, taking place today Friday December 5, 2025. The official Saba Day ceremony will be held in The Bottom, Saba, beginning with an Ecumenical Service, followed by the Hoisting of the Saba Flag, a Cultural Parade, and the Official Ceremony, concluding with a grand toast.

Following the day’s formal program, the delegation will partake in a separate private program on the island of Saba before returning to Sint Maarten. Their joint presence underscores the close ties among the islands and highlights the spirit of unity within the Dutch Caribbean.