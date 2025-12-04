Euton Family Donates Books to Sint Maarten Library Children’s Collection

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — As Sint Maarten prepares to celebrate Thanksgiving, observed annually on the first Sunday of December, the Sint Maarten Library is pleased to announce a generous donation of new books to our children’s section from the Euton family.

Liesa Euton, on behalf of her family, shared that the donation was inspired in part by her niece, Leila Euton-Lambert, a student at Milton Peters College who completed her Social Studies internship at the Sint Maarten Library earlier this year. This gift reflects the family’s commitment to supporting literacy and giving back to the community.

The Sint Maarten Library warmly welcomes this donation, which helps enrich our resources, foster a love of reading, and support the educational development of children across the island.