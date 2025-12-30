Enforcement Operations – December 22–28, 2025

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is informing the community about the results of intensive enforcement operations carried out by officers of KPSM between December 22 and December 28, 2025. These actions are part of KPSM’s ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime, remove illegal firearms from the streets, and improve public safety across the island.

During this period, officers of KPSM conducted preventive searches, traffic and scooter controls, hotspot patrols, and island-wide checkpoints. These operations resulted in arrests, the seizure of illegal firearms and ammunition, and extensive preventive controls.

Key Results and Performance Indicators

Over the past week, the following results were achieved:

17 scooters impounded after operators failed to present the required documentation.

44 scooters stopped and inspected, with 17 taken into custody.

600 vehicles checked during multiple checkpoints across the island.

40 vehicles thoroughly searched based on preventive search authority.

110 persons preventively searched under the Preventive Firearms Ordinance.

45 persons preventively searched due to group gatherings at identified hotspots.

Firearms, Ammunition, and Arrests

One arrest for illegal possession of a Sig Sauer handgun (9mm).

One .38 Special revolver was seized, along with 10 live rounds of ammunition.

One extended magazine containing 12 live rounds seized during a police pursuit.

These results highlight the effectiveness of the proactive and targeted approach taken by officers of KPSM to remove dangerous weapons and ammunition from public spaces.

Operational Focus

Scooter and Traffic Controls: Scooter and vehicle controls remain a priority, as scooters are often used in the commission of violent crimes, including armed robberies. The impoundment of undocumented scooters demonstrates KPSM’s zero-tolerance approach. These controls will continue daily.

Preventive Searches and Hotspot Patrols

Through preventive searches and patrols in identified hotspot areas, officers of KPSM continue to disrupt criminal activity and respond quickly to emerging threats.

Clear Message to Criminals

The Police Force of Sint Maarten emphasizes that these enforcement actions are ongoing and will not stop. Controls, searches, and checkpoints will continue throughout the day and night and will intensify in the weeks ahead and into the new year. Anyone involved in serious crimes, illegal firearms possession, or drug-related activity will be investigated and arrested.

Community Cooperation

KPSM encourages residents and visitors to remain alert and to report suspicious behavior. Information from the public is essential in keeping our community safe.

Police Line: +1 (721) 554-2222 — Anonymous Tip Line: 9300

Like this: Like Loading...