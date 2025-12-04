Commissioner Leerdam Signs New Playgrounds Agreement for Statia

Island Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam has signed the new Playgrounds Agreement 2025–2027, strengthening Statia’s commitment to providing safe, inclusive, and accessible play spaces for all children. The agreement, signed together with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) and Stichting Nationaal Jeugdfonds Jantje Beton, will guide both the renovation of existing playgrounds and the development of new ones across the island.

Commissioner Leerdam expressed her appreciation to Minister Judith Tielen (VWS) and Managing Director Mascha van Werven of Jantje Beton for their continued partnership, financial contributions, and technical guidance. She also acknowledged the work of Statia’s Public Health, Infrastructure, and Project Management teams, as well as community members who have shared valuable input on the needs of families and children.

Building on the success of the Golden Rock Playground, Commissioner Leerdam highlighted the progress made there. She emphasised that the residents of Golden Rock helped shape the playground from the very beginning, sharing ideas and working closely with the project leader throughout the design process. What is being built today is the community’s own design and their vision brought to life. This shared ownership has helped the playground grow into a key space for families, and experiences from Golden Rock will guide upgrades in other neighbourhoods.

“When we invest in our children, we invest in the future of this island. These playgrounds are not just spaces to play; they are spaces that build confidence, community, and hope. Statia may be small, but our commitment to our children is big,” Commissioner Leerdam said.

The new agreement includes further investments, community involvement, and a longterm maintenance framework to ensure playgrounds remain safe, well managed, and accessible. Through this partnership, Statia continues to take meaningful steps toward a healthier, more active future and toward becoming a recognised Child Friendly City.