Brug highlights internal VSA achievements in line with Governing Program 2024–2028

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — As part of the official review of his first year in office under the Governing Program 2024–2028, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Richinel Brug, highlighted several key milestones achieved within the Ministry of VSA, with a strong focus on leadership stability, staff development, institutional strengthening, and staff well-being.

From the outset, strengthening the internal capacity of the Ministry and improving staff welfare were established as priorities under the Governing Program. Over the past year, these commitments have been translated into concrete actions aimed at empowering staff and fostering a healthier, safer, and more supportive work environment.

Minister Brug acknowledged the dedication of staff while recognizing the challenges they face:

“I understand that our employees have been working under demanding circumstances and that things are not yet perfect. Staff fatigue is real, and I see it every day. I want to assure everyone that we will continue working diligently to improve conditions, address gaps, and strengthen this Ministry.”

Establishing leadership stability

One of the first initiatives during Minister Brug’s tenure was the appointment of a permanent Secretary-General. Minister Brug emphasized that institutional leadership continuity is essential for any organization to function effectively:

“A Ministry cannot operate successfully without clarity and stability at the top. An organization cannot be properly led when there is uncertainty about who is at the helm or whether leadership may change with each new government.”

The appointment of the SG provided long-term leadership assurance, enabled better strategic planning, and strengthened organizational confidence, internal coordination, and operational consistency throughout the Ministry.

Upholding workers’ rights: paternity leave

In his first week in office, Minister Brug instituted full adherence to the paternity leave provisions as provided under local labor legislation, making it clear that the Ministry of VSA would apply the law in practice, even in the absence of updated internal government policy.

The Minister took the position that workers’ legal rights should not be delayed by administrative processes and that staff should not have to wait for formal policy revisions to benefit from protections already established in law.

Prioritizing staff safety and preparedness

As part of hurricane and emergency readiness efforts, all staff members received Disaster “To-Go” Bags containing essential emergency supplies. This initiative was implemented to ensure that staff and their families are better prepared during crises and that employees are supported in fulfilling their professional responsibilities under difficult circumstances.

Supporting mental health and well-being

The Ministry further addressed staff wellness by organizing a number of mental-health awareness sessions for management, cabinet personnel, and respective departments interested in participating. Additionally, a VSA Sports Day was held as part of these initiatives to promote physical activity, camaraderie, and stress relief among staff.

The Ministry also allocated funds for immediate psychological assistance to staff, based on the types of situations first responders and frontline workers within the Ministry are confronted with on a daily basis. These initiatives reinforced the Ministry’s commitment to promoting wellness, encouraging open dialogue, and addressing stress and burnout within the workplace.

The Ministry has also established a Recovery Room for VSA employees, designed to provide staff with a dedicated space to rest, recharge, and manage workplace stress.The Recovery Room includes a massage chair and a designated yoga/relaxation space, offering employees an opportunity to decompress, stretch, and care for their physical and mental health during the workday. The room is scheduled to become fully operational in December 2025.

Investing in staff development and digital tools

Another initiative implemented under the leadership of Minister Brug and SG Arnell was the launch of a specialized Legislative Writing and Policy Development Training Program for VSA staff. This program is intended to build long-term in-house expertise and reduce reliance on external support.

Five staff members of the Inspectorate also received their BavPol training, allowing them to better execute their tasks as VSA inspectors. These Inspectors are awaiting their oath ceremony in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice.

Funds were also allocated in 2025 to fund educational programs for staff related to VSA portfolios or Public Management programs. In addition, the Ministry secured laptops for all staff, ensuring employees have the necessary tools to work efficiently both in-office and remotely.

Recognition and appreciation of employees

In recognition of the dedication of VSA staff, the Ministry hosted two (2) Staff Appreciation and Reflection Events: one event in March honoring the special work that VSA civil servants perform, which also acknowledged how VSA staff served the public during the COVID-19 pandemic; and a second event hosted last week to honor current employees, long-serving civil servants, and retirees. The events served both as moments of gratitude and opportunities to reflect on accomplishments achieved during the first year in office.

Strengthening the Inspectorate

Through the support of TWO and the Department of Public Health, the Ministry successfully secured funding for a project aimed at strengthening the VSA Inspectorate. This initiative will enhance the operational capacity and effectiveness of inspectors, ensuring better service delivery and compliance monitoring across the Ministry’s portfolios.

Strategic planning: State of Affairs document

To guide long-term development, the Ministry created a comprehensive State of Affairs document, providing a clear overview of the Ministry’s current status and outlining priorities and objectives for the next five years. This strategic tool enables informed decision-making and ensures that staff and management have a shared vision for the Ministry’s future.

Strengthening legal and legislative capacity

Another critical achievement during the first year was stabilizing the Ministry’s legal and legislative capacity.Following the departure of the Ministry’s sole legal expert earlier this year, the Ministry faced a serious gap in legal and legislative support. In response, a legal civil servant was added to the Ministry, ensuring that legal expertise is once again present within the organization. In addition, the Ministry has secured legislative support for the coming years for the entire Ministry, guaranteeing continued assistance with law drafting, policy development, and legislative review.

Minister Brug has described this as one of the most crucial internal achievements of his first year in office, noting the serious shortage of legislative writers and legal specialists across government:

“There is a major shortage of legislative and legal expertise throughout government. Without this support, good policy cannot become law. Strengthening this capacity within VSA was not optional — it was essential for the Ministry to function effectively.”

This investment ensures greater continuity in legislative work, reduced delays in policy implementation, and stronger legal foundations for future reforms.

Advancing innovation: AI training and digital leadership

In recognition of staffing pressures and the need for responsible smarter tools, the Ministry is in the process of finalizing an agreement based on an invited bid process for Artificial Intelligence (AI) training for VSA staff for the first quarter of 2026.

This initiative is designed to:

Assist staff in managing workloads in an understaffed environment;

Improve efficiency and service delivery; and

Strengthen digital and analytical capacity across the Ministry.

In addition, the Ministry has set a strategic objective to become the leading Ministry for AI in Government, with plans to explore the development of AI-powered tools and applications to improve public access to services, information, and support. This forward-looking approach positions VSA at the forefront of government innovation and underscores the Ministry’s commitment to modernization.

“One of the initiatives I am extremely proud of is this AI training initiative led by SG Arnell. It will position our staff for the future and puts this Ministry at the forefront of innovation within Government.”

Commitment to strengthening VSA

Minister Brug acknowledges the challenges faced by its workforce, including staff shortages, demanding workloads, and limitations in benefits and resources.

“I recognize that many staff members continue to perform under challenging circumstances or are stuck in their scale. As part of the next phase of implementation of the Governing Program, I commit to placing continued emphasis on:

• Strengthening staff morale

• Addressing capacity gaps through improved staffing and workforce planning

• Finalizing the function books

• Promoting employee well-being and work-life balance

• Establishing legislation regulating special benefits for Ambulance personnel”

“I want to express my deepest appreciation to all VSA employees. Without your commitment, professionalism, and resilience, we would not be able to serve our community. You are the foundation of this Ministry, and your service does not go unnoticed.”

“I would like to sincerely thank SG Arnell for her dedication, creativity, and tireless efforts in ensuring the successful execution of the initiatives we have introduced for our staff. Her leadership and commitment have played a critical role in turning policy into action. I am particularly proud of the strategic direction VSA is taking in 2026 under her leadership.”

With its focus firmly on staff development, mental and physical well-being, and (digital) tools, the Ministry remains committed to building a motivated and resilient workforce as the foundation for quality public service delivery.