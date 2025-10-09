VROMI Issues Immediate Stop and Removal Order for Illegal Construction and Occupation at Soualiga Drive 16

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) has issued a formal General Stop/Removal Order for parcels of land located at Soualiga Drive 16, Pond Island, Great Bay.

An investigation by the Ministry has confirmed that several individuals are illicitly occupying the land, identified by certificates of admeasurements numbers 038/2007 and 206/2017, for residential and commercial activities without any form of permission or authorization.

Effective immediately, all ongoing construction, commercial activities, and illegal occupation on these parcels must cease. The individuals involved are legally summoned to remove all illicit structures and activities within 30 days of the order’s publication date.

The activities in question are in clear violation of multiple articles of the Building Ordinance (AB 2013, GT no. 136), specifically Articles 7, 10, 61, and 64. The Ministry emphasizes that failure to comply with this order will result in administrative enforcement. This means the Ministry will proceed to remove the structures at the full expense of the offenders, in addition to pursuing legal prosecutorial measures as outlined in the law.

Parties affected by this decision have the right to file an objection or an appeal. A note of objection can be submitted to the VROMI administrative authority within six (6) weeks. Alternatively, an appeal can be filed directly with the Court of First Instance of St. Maarten within the same six-week period.

For further information regarding this urgent matter, concerned parties are advised to contact the VROMI Inspection Department via email at [email protected].