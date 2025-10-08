VROMI and KPSM Address Illegal Dumping of Large Container Near Sanitary Landfill Entrance

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) is reminding the public that illegal dumping is strictly prohibited, following an incident that occurred on the evening of Sunday, October 5, 2025, at approximately 7:30 PM.

A large 20 foot container was illegally dumped in front of the entrance to the Sanitary Landfill, positioned dangerously off the sidewalk and onto several boulders, partially hanging into the road. This placement created a safety hazard for motorists and pedestrians.

VROMI, in collaboration with the St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM), swiftly coordinated efforts to remove the container from the roadway. The container has since been safely relocated to the side of the road.

The Ministry reiterates that the area in front of the Sanitary Landfill is not a designated dumping site, especially after the facility’s closing hours. Boulders were previously placed along the roadside to deter illegal dumping and unauthorized parking; however, these are sometimes removed by individuals attempting to dump waste or park vehicles illegally.

VROMI strongly urges all residents and businesses to adhere to the island’s waste disposal rules and regulations.

In order to proceed correctly, individuals are encouraged to visit the metal scrap yard directly to inquire about the proper procedure and any associated costs for accepting containers, large metal objects, or vehicles to be crushed.

The Ministry reminds the public that all refuse must be disposed of responsibly at the designated facilities and not abandoned along roadways or public areas, as such actions contribute to environmental hazards and obstruct public safety. Illegal dumping not only undermines community cleanliness and safety but also carries legal consequences.

The Ministry thanks the public for their cooperation and continued efforts to keep St. Maarten clean and safe.