Unity and Justice: Bonaire Joins Caribbean Leaders at Indigenous Peoples Conference

Bonaire / Trinidad & Tobago – The Indigenous Peoples Conference held on Monday 6th and Tuesday 7th October 2025 at the NALIS Public Library, Trinidad & Tobago organized by National Committee on Reparations brings together leading Caribbean advocates, scholars, and policymakers, including Prime Minister Hon. Kamla Persad-Bissessar of Trinidad and Tobago.

“Celebrating the resilience of the indigenous peoples of the Caribbean: advocating for reparations for native genocide and enslavement.”

The event provides a platform to address historical injustices and ongoing marginalization of Indigenous communities across the region.

The Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO), Associate Member of CARICOM Reparations Commission, led by President Davika Bissessar Shaw, is proud to participate in this historic gathering.

BHRO highlights that the Indigenous native population of Bonaire has declined sharply since 2010—from approximately 80% of the island’s population to only 30% today, October 2025—underscoring the urgent need to protect and advocate for Indigenous rights and international protection under the UN Charter and International Law.

Leadership and Advocacy

James Finies, in the opening ceremony spoke and raised awareness on Bonaire continued colonial rule and marginalization of the native indigenous Boneirans and gave greetings alongside other indigenous leaders from the Region. Finies, a prominent Caribbean human rights advocate, chairs Panel 2 and will lead discussions on “Indigenous spirituality, human rights, and the imperative of unity.”

Panelists from Trinidad & Tobago, Guyane, and Suriname will explore themes including ancestral beliefs, defense of natural environments, and the economic marginalization of Indigenous peoples.

Distinguished Speakers

Other distinguished speakers and participants include Professor Verene Shepherd, Chair of CERD and Deputy Chair of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, and leaders from Indigenous communities throughout the Caribbean.

Regional Broadcast Access

All sessions of the conference will be recorded for live broadcast and delayed replays by UWITV, ensuring wide regional and international access to the important discussions.

BHRO extends its sincere thanks to the Trinidad & Tobago National Committee on Reparations and Dr. Claudius Fergus for their leadership in organizing the conference and advancing the cause of reparations for Indigenous peoples across the Caribbean.

This conference underscores the resilience of Indigenous peoples and the ongoing need for advocacy, unity, and reparations for historical injustices. The Bonaire Human Rights Organization is honored to contribute to shaping this critical regional discourse.