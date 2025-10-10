…TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT…

…FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

…SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

At 5:00AM the center of Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 19.2 North, longitude 62.5 West or about 90 miles north-northeast of St. Maarten.

The system is moving towards the northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h), and a turn toward the north is expected tonight into Saturday, followed by a northward to north-northeastward motion through the rest of the weekend. On this forecast track, the center of Jerry is currently at its closest point: 90 miles north-northeast of St. Maarten within.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today, but slow strengthening is possible over the weekend.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles (295 km) mainly east of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

RAINFALL: This system could produce rain accumulation of up to 2 to 4 inches over the region, through Sunday. Some showers may be heavy and can be accompanied by thunderstorms, producing flash flooding and rock falls. The heaviest rainfall is expected late today into Saturday. A Flood Watch is in effect.

WIND: Tropical storm-force winds are likely to affect St. Maarten later today through Saturday, with the heaviest winds expected overnight tonight.

SEAS: Seas will continue to deteriorate, peaking up to 12 feet. Small Craft Warning and High Surf Advisory (combined High Seas) are in effect until further notice.

Residents in areas prone to flooding or near the coast should finalize the necessary p reparations to protect life and property.

The public should remain alert, continue measures to protect life & property, and monitor the updates from the Meteorological Department and Disaster Management.

Next Update: 11:15 am Friday 10th October 2025

FORECASTER: Connor

A Special Weather Bulletin is issued for weather events that are unusual, cause general inconvenience or public concern (requiring the attention and action of emergency authorities) and cannot adequately be described in a regular weather forecast.

A Small Craft Advisory announces that the sea will likely become rough today or is already occurring. A Flash Flood Alert/Advisory announces that heavy rainfall will occur today or is already occurring. Tropical Storm is a cyclone with sustained winds between 34-63 knots (39-73 mph). A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible somewhere within the warning area within 48 hours.