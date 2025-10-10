Traffic Check on Van Tevelen weg

Traffic Check

Sint Eustatuis — On Friday, the 3rd of October, a traffic check was conducted on Father Van Tevelen weg on Sint Eustatius. During the check, eight cars and one scooter were checked, resulting in one fine being issued for driving without a valid insurance.

A scooter driver received a warning for riding without a helmet.

The KPCN will continue to carry out checks at various locations on the island and warn all road users to ensure they have the necessary documents in order.. It is very important to comply with traffic rules and thus contribute to safe traffic on the island.