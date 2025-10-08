Stuart Johnson Joins Supervisory Board of Saba Bank Resources N.V.

The Bottom, Saba — Mr. Stuart Johnson has been confirmed as a member of the Supervisory Board of Directors of Saba Bank Resources N.V.. In this capacity, Mr. Johnson serves as the representative of Saba, a role that has been approved by the Executive Council of Saba, the Executive Council of St. Eustatius, and the Councils of Ministers of Sint Maarten and Curaçao.

Saba Bank Resources N.V., established in 1976, plays a vital role in the Dutch Caribbean’s energy and resource management landscape. Its Supervisory Board comprises representatives from Saba, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Curaçao, and the Netherlands, working collaboratively to ensure the responsible stewardship of the

region’s shared natural resources.

In reflecting on his appointment, Mr. Johnson expressed both gratitude and commitment, “It is an honor to serve as a member of the Supervisory Board of Directors of Saba Bank Resources N.V. and to represent Saba at this important time in our region’s development. This role provides an opportunity to strengthen collaboration among our islands and to ensure that our resources are managed with transparency, integrity, and sustainability.”

He continued, “As someone with close family ties and a deep personal connection to Saba, I am especially proud to represent the island. Saba holds a special place in my heart, and I see this appointment as a meaningful way to contribute to its continued growth and to the prosperity of the wider Dutch Caribbean.”

Johnson added, “Our region’s resources must be managed more wisely and transparently to ensure that they benefit the wider communities of Saba, Sint Maarten, St. Eustatius and the rest of the Dutch Caribbean.”

Mr. Johnson joins a distinguished group of professionals on the Supervisory Board dedicated to promoting sound governance, accountability, and sustainable development. The Board’s oversight ensures that Saba Bank Resources N.V. operates effectively, ethically, and in alignment with regional priorities and international best practices.

“This appointment is both a privilege and a responsibility,” Johnson added. “Together with my colleagues from Saba, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Curaçao, and the Netherlands, I look forward to advancing sustainable growth, fostering regional unity, and protecting our shared resources for future generations.”

About Saba Bank Resources N.V.

Saba Bank Resources N.V. was established in 1976 to manage and oversee petroleum exploration activities in the Saba Bank area, a vast and ecologically rich marine region located near the island of Saba. Created by the former Government of the Netherlands Antilles, the company’s goal was to ensure that any exploration or development of natural resources around the Saba Bank was carried out responsibly and in the best interest of the people of the Dutch Caribbean.