Solemn Public meeting of Parliament Commemorating the Fifteenth Anniversary of the attainment of Country Status of Sint Maarten within the Kingdom of the Netherlands 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Solemn Public meeting on Monday, October 13, 2025.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

10-10-2025: Commemorating the Fifteenth Anniversary of the attainment of Country Status of Sint Maarten within the Kingdom of the Netherlands; A reflection of 15 years Country Status.

It has become customary that the Parliament of Sint Maarten organizes a solemn meeting of Parliament every 5 years on the occasion of attainment of separate status within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

While the official date is October 10th, this year’s festivities, celebrating Country Sint Maarten 15th anniversary will take place on October 13, 2025. This also means the Parliament of Sint Maarten has existed for 15 Years.

For this special occasion, Parliament has invited several key stakeholders, dignitaries and special invited guests amongst others former Presidents of Parliament, and former Secretary Generals of Parliament to be part of the solemn meeting.

Besides the customary speeches by the President of Parliament and Faction Leaders, the program of this ceremonial gathering also includes a speech by the First President of Parliament, drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, and speeches by former recipients of the President of Parliament Award Mr. Ralph Cantave and Ms. Rochana Richardson.

A ceremony to unveil the Presidents and Secretaries General Wall and the burial of Parliament’s Time Capsule will take place in the lobby area at the House of Parliament, immediately following the solemn meeting.

Access to the house of Parliament for this special occasion is upon invitation only.

The General Public is invited to follow the ceremony, via live broadcast on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament