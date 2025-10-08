SMMC to provide free breast cancer screenings on Oct 25

CAY HILL — On Saturday, October 25th 2025, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will host its annual breast cancer screenings in collaboration with the Positive Foundation and the Elektralytes Foundation. From 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, attendees have the opportunity to receive free clinical breast exams carried out by SMMC’s Medical Specialists and local General Practitioners.

In addition to breast cancer screenings for women, SMMC will also offer free blood pressure and blood glucose monitoring and the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation will provide free, confidential HIV testing.

Partners for the event are Guardian Group, SZV Social and Health Insurances, FLOW, St. Maarten AIDS Foundation, American University of the Caribbean (AUC), Still Beautiful Foundation. The Positive and Elektralytes Foundations have also partnered with SMMC to provide 100 free mammograms to uninsured women. SMMC’s Radiology Team will also be on hand to make appointments and conduct any urgent mammograms.

To avoid long lines, pre-registering for breast cancer screening is strongly encouraged. Women over the age of 20 are asked to e-mail [email protected] with their name and phone number to register. Once registered, the attendees will receive confirmation with their appointment time. Walk-ins are welcome and will be facilitated, but making an appointment is recommended.

Per the recommendations by the Dutch National Institute for Public Health, women over the age of 50, or otherwise indicated, should undergo a mammogram every two years. Mammograms are available year-round at SMMC’s Radiology Department and appointments can be made by calling + 1 (721) 543-1111 extension 1360.