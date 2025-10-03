SMART Announces Dates 2026 and Newly Added Features

The 2026 edition of the St. Maarten / St. Martin Annual Regional Tradeshow (SMART) will be held from the 22nd to 26th of June, 2026. This was announced today by the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), in close cooperation with the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB), l’Office du Tourisme (OdT) and Club du Tourisme (CdT).



SMART 2025 was visited by visitors from 29 countries and destinations. Next to hotels small and large and tourism companies, industries represented were amongst others from the sectors of marketing and advertising, training services, media, telecom, retail, restaurants, food & beverage and finance.



The binational tourism industry event has been held for over 25 years; the 2025 edition will mark the 18th time the event takes place. The tradeshow is intended to highlight tourism and other industries of the island, to have visiting tourism partners get a taste of the island in a culinary and cultural sense and to expand the island economy in the process.



Amongst the newly added features for 2026 will be a small hotels plaza, with a limited amount of tables especially catering to small hotels. In addition, an additional evening will be added to the program. More space will be added to the event as its 2024 and 2025 edition saw all booths in use. Further details about the 2026 SMART event schedule will be revealed over the upcoming weeks.



As booths for the last three editions of the event have consistently been sold out, interested companies are recommended to directly reserve a reduced price “early bird” ticket for the 2026 event via [email protected].



In addition to the four entities involved, many local companies support the event in various ways too. Companies that wish to take part in the event next to only participating in its events and tradeshow floor, are welcome to contact the same e-mail address.

