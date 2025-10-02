Rotary Club of Saint. Martin Sunrise Welcomes New Leadership: Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani Installed as President for 2025–2026

Philipsburg, Saint Maarten — The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise proudly celebrated its Change of Board Ceremony over the weekend, marking a new chapter of service, fellowship, and impact. The highlight of the evening was the installation of Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani as President for the 2025–2026 Rotary year—a leader whose 21-year journey within the club exemplifies Rotary’s guiding principle of Service Above Self.

New Board 2025-2026:

President/Fundraising Director – Sidharth Cookie Bijlani,

Secretary/President Elect/ Public Image Chair – Malcolm Jacques ,

Treasurer/ Foundation Chair – Angela Gordon ,

Immediate Past President / Service Project Chair – Jharna Dialani ,

Vice President – Dolly Sadarangani-Ahuja ,

2nd Vice President & SA: Bernadette Davis ,

Membership Chair – Valda Hazel ,

Leadership Chair/ Facilitator – Marcellia Henry ,

Youth Director / Wellness Chair – Jina Mamtani-Mahbubani ,

Vocational Service Chair – Prerna Goklani ,

International Service Chair – Sneha Rajani ,

Disaster Relief Chair – Irma Gumbs

Since helping charter the club in 2004, President Bijlani has become a cornerstone of Rotary in Sint Maarten. Over two decades, he has served with distinction in roles including International Service Director, Fundraising Director, Leadership Director, Secretary, Treasurer, Past President, and now President, leaving a legacy of leadership rooted in fellowship, ethics, and action.

During his tenure in these roles:

As International Service Director , he forged global connections and championed Rotary’s fight to end polio.

As Fundraising Director , he mobilized vital resources to drive community initiatives.

As Leadership Director , he mentored youth and inspired future Rotarians through RYLA.

As Secretary and Treasurer , he ensured seamless operations and accountability.

In 2024, serving as Secretary under President Jharna Dialani, he played a pivotal role in helping the club secure the prestigious Diamond Award at the District 7020 Conference, a testament to the power of collective achievement.

President Bijlani’s impact-driven legacy has touched countless lives through:

Breakfast & Eyeglasses Programs providing essential support for children

Back-to-School Drives empowering more than 200 students annually

Advocacy for the International Day of Peace

Relief and recovery efforts following Hurricane Irma, along with technology support for students during the COVID-19 pandemic

Looking ahead, President Bijlani’s theme for the Rotary year, “Unite for Good,” sets a clear direction: fostering resilience, advancing education, and preserving Sint Maarten’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

A Message from President Cookie:

“Sunrise Squad, let’s make Sint Maarten SPARKLE! Together, we’ll build resilience, champion education, and safeguard our heritage—from preserving treasures like Fort Amsterdam to empowering tomorrow’s leaders.”

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise invites the community to join President Bijlani and fellow Rotarians in their mission to Unite for Good—transforming service into lasting change for Sint Maarten and beyond.