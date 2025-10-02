Rifles, Bones, and a Sword Unearthed at Saba Hospital Site

– Construction Paused for Archaeological Investigation –

What began as routine work on the new Saba Cares expansion construction project at the A.M. Edwards Medical Center in The Bottom has turned into a remarkable archaeological discovery. Workers uncovered bones, ceramic shards, several unidentified artifacts, building components, as well as four remarkably well-preserved 17th–18th century rifles and a sword.

The discovery immediately triggered local protocols. The Saba Cares Foundation, which is overseeing the hospital project, promptly contacted the authorities. The Saba Police Department, the Spatial Development Department, the Community Development and Culture Department, and the Saba Archaeological Center Foundation (SABARC) all mobilized to the site. Several of the artifacts were safely recovered and are now under examination.

While pausing construction is never easy, Saba Cares is being applauded for its commitment to responsible stewardship of Saba’s tangible heritage. By working hand in hand with the Public Entity of Saba and SABARC, Saba Cares made the careful decision to temporarily halt construction to ensure that Saba’s past is respected before building its future.

“While SABARC stores thousands of archaeological artifacts, nothing like this has ever been found on the island before,” said Sharifa Balfour Director of SABARC. “Saba Cares deserves recognition for showing that development and heritage preservation can go hand in hand. Their decision to alert the authorities, and to pause construction sends a powerful message about good stewardship and sets a positive example for future projects across the island.”

It is the intention that an archaeologist will arrive on Saba within the week to properly examine the site and record all necessary information.

“This find is a reminder that Saba’s landscape holds many untold stories,” said Commissioner of Culture Mr. Eviton Hyliger. “We now have a chance to uncover part of that story, thanks to the swift and responsible actions of the hospital project team.”

The public will be updated as further information emerges about the artifacts, their significance, and the next steps for preservation.

What To Do If You Discover Archaeological Remains?

Members of the public are reminded that all archaeological discoveries on Saba are protected under the Monuments Act BES. If you come across bones, artifacts, or other unusual remains during construction or outdoor work:

Stop work immediately and do not disturb the site further. Do not attempt to remove, clean, or keep any objects. Moving them can damage their context and value. Secure the area as best as possible, take as many photos and record as much information as possible until officials arrive. Contact the authorities right away:

○ Saba Police Department (only for bones that appear human in nature, or weapons such as guns, swords, daggers or explosives)

○ Saba Archaeological Center Foundation (SABARC)

○ Community Development and Culture Department

By following these steps, you help protect Saba’s history and ensure that discoveries are properly recorded for future generations, as the protection of Saba’s Heritage is everyone’s responsibility!