Prime Minister Mercelina: “15 Years of Resilience – Sint Maarten Continues to Rise, No Matter the Storm”

Philipsburg — As Sint Maarten commemorates the 15th anniversary of 10-10-10, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has praised the extraordinary resilience of the Sint Maarten people, affirming that even amid the passage of Tropical Storm Jerry and the challenges of building a young country, the island’s strength and unity continue to shine through.

“Today, we celebrate not only a milestone in our political history but the unshakable spirit of our people,” Prime Minister Mercelina declared. “Fifteen years ago, Sint Maarten embraced a new beginning, standing proudly as a self-governing country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Though our journey has been marked by challenges, our resolve remains firm. Sint Maarten continues to rise, no matter the storm.”

Despite the inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm Jerry, Prime Minister Mercelina emphasized that the people of Sint Maarten will still take time to honor one another and reflect on how far the country has come. “As we celebrate this 15th anniversary of our Constitutional Day, we do so in recognition of every citizen, each worker, student, parent, and elder, who contributes daily to the progress of our beloved country. Together, we form the heart and soul of Sint Maarten.”

The Prime Minister noted that the official 15th anniversary celebrations will take place on Monday, October 13, 2025, providing an opportunity for the community to unite in gratitude, reflection, and renewed determination.

PM Dr. Mercelina also extended heartfelt appreciation to the forefathers and pioneers who laid the groundwork for Sint Maarten’s autonomy. “We stand on the shoulders of those whose courage and vision gave life to the idea of self-determination,” he said. “Their sacrifices and foresight made this day possible. While there is still much work to be done, we honor their legacy by continuing to build a country that is just, inclusive, and resilient.”

Reflecting on the country’s progress, PM Dr. Mercelina highlighted that every challenge whether environmental, economic, or social has tested but never broken the Sint Maarten spirit.

“Our country’s strength is not measured by the storms we face but by how we rise after them,” he stated. “We have rebuilt, reimagined, and reignited hope time and again. That resilience is our greatest achievement and it belongs to every citizen of Sint Maarten.”

As Sint Maarten marks this significant milestone, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his government’s dedication to advancing national unity, strengthening governance, and securing a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

“Let us celebrate with gratitude, humility, and pride,” Dr. Mercelina concluded. “Even as Tropical Storm Jerry reminds us of nature’s unpredictability, our people remind the world of Sint Maarten’s enduring strength. Fifteen years strong, and forever resilient, this is the Sint Maarten we celebrate today.”