ODM: Tropical Storm Watch Issued for Sint Maarten. 10th Named Storm Jerry Forms 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, says the community should closely monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Jerry, the 10th named storm that formed on Tuesday morning.

As of 5:00 PM Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) has placed the country under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Jerry is forecast to past approximately 140 miles north-northeast of Sint Maarten on Friday.

According to MDS, the storm could produce rain accumulation of up to 2 to 4 inches over the region. This rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms and could produce flash flooding and rock falls. A flood advisory/warning will be issued if necessary.

Tropical storm force winds are likely to affect Sint Maarten from late Thursday. Sea conditions will gradually deteriorate. Small craft advisories and watches will be issued as conditions warrant.

Residents in areas prone to flooding or near the coast should make the necessary preparations to protect life and property.

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when tropical storm conditions of sustained winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour are possible within a specified area within 48 hours; a Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm conditions can be expected within 36 hours. A tropical storm does not have to reach hurricane strength to be deadly.

Jerry could also become a Category 1 hurricane before it reaches the northern Leeward Islands area.

Prime Minister and Chairman of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Dr. Luc Mercelina is calling on the population to continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Jerry via official sources and follow the instructions of the MDS.

Additional information will be provided on Wednesday.

Visit the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ for the latest weather reports.

The remaining 2025 storm names are: Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van, and Wendy.

For more information on hurricane preparedness and to find a list of official resources, please visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart” or you can use the following link: https://shorturl.at/VbaxC

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.