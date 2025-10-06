ODM: Monitor Progress of Weather System which is Becoming Better Organized

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, says ODM is closely monitoring the development of a low-pressure system located in the tropical central Atlantic Ocean

The system is gradually becoming better organized and could become a tropical depression within the next couple of days.

This system is expected to be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands on Thursday and Friday. Therefore, ODM is calling on the community to remain vigilant and monitor weather reports.

Nine named storms have formed to date with the last one being Imelda.

Visit the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ for the latest weather reports.

The remaining 2025 storm names are: Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van, and Wendy.

For more information on hurricane preparedness and to find a list of official resources, please visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart” or you can use the following link: https://shorturl.at/VbaxC

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.