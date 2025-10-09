ODM: Country Under Tropical Storm Watch. Flood Watch and High Seas Warning as of 6:00 PM Today  

Thursday, October 09, 2025/N118

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – Tropical Storm Jerry will pass approximately 75 miles from Sint Maarten early Friday the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) said on Thursday morning. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry is expected to pass near or to the northeast

of the country overnight tonight into Friday.

MDS in its updated forecast says a flood watch and a high seas warning will be in effect as of 6:00 PM today until further notice.

The country remains under a Tropical Storm Watch until further notice. A watch is issued when tropical storm conditions of sustained winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour are possible within a specified area within 48 hours.

RAINFALL: This system could produce rain accumulation of up to 2 to 4 inches over the region, starting from this evening through Sunday. Some showers may be heavy and can be accompanied by thunderstorms, producing flash flooding and rock falls. The heaviest rainfall is expected late Friday into Saturday. Hence, a Flood Watch is now in effect.

WIND: Tropical storm-force winds are likely to affect St. Maarten from after 8pm tonight through Saturday, with the heaviest winds expected on Friday night.

SEAS: Seas will gradually deteriorate throughout the day, peaking up to 12 feet. Small Craft Warning and High Surf Advisory (combined High Seas) will be in effect from 6pm today.

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) urges the community and business sector to monitor government channels and credible media sources for public and weather information related to the approach of Tropical Storm Jerry.

For local weather reports follow MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/.

For more information on hurricane preparedness and to find a list of official resources, please visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart” or you can use the following link: https://shorturl.at/VbaxC

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

Continue to monitor official news sources for credible information.

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Remain vigilant and prepared!