NAGICO Insurances Opens Doors for Student Career Exploration during Shadow Week

PHILIPSBURG — NAGICO Insurances proudly hosted Shadow Week, an initiative established by the St. Dominic High School, to give students firsthand exposure into the professional world.

As part of their Career Guidance Program aimed at helping students make informed decisions about their future paths, three (3) students from their institutions, temporarily joined the NAGICO team in our IT and Claims Department.

Throughout the week, the students; Khayr Vrutaal, who worked with the Claims Team, Emilio Manca and Jonathon Rosario who both worked with the IT team, were paired with a mentor who guided them through daily tasks, shared insights about their role, and answered questions about the respective fields.

“The goal of Shadow Week is simple yet impactful: to allow students to orient themselves in fields they are genuinely interested in and to experience the rhythm and responsibilities of the working world,” Mrs. Esmeralda Richardson, NAGICO HR Business Partner, St. Maarten, Saba & Statia explained. “By stepping into real-life work environments, students can gain valuable perspective and insight on what it takes to succeed in their chosen careers and at NAGICO we are a big proponent of this because we are an organization that is people centric and focused.”

She mentioned that “It was inspiring to see the students engage with the teams even outside of the departments in which they were placed, asking thoughtful questions, and showing genuine curiosity about the work, we do. We believe that investing in their development today will help shape a stronger workforce for our community tomorrow.”

The feedback from the students was very positive and the employees, in turn, found the experience rewarding and energizing, as mentioned it had them reflecting on their own career journeys during the mentoring period.

Shadow Week, according to the St. Dominic High School, is more than just a glimpse into the workplace—it’s a bridge between education and employment, helping students build connections, gain clarity, and envision their future with greater confidence.

NAGICO Insurance was humbled to be part of this experience, and we look forward to continuing this initiative and expanding opportunities for our young minds to explore, learn, and grow.