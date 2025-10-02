MOONLIGHT GOLF LIGHTS UP MULLET BAY GOLF COURSE

MULLET BAY, Sint Maarten — Lately 20 avid golfers split up into 5 teams and headed out to Mullet Bay Golf Course to show off their skills in the softly star-lit darkness. The moon decided to do a “no show “ but each team had two flashlights to see their way and desperately try to hit the illuminated golf balls.

Each team was trying to score as low as possible. After a fierce battle, lost balls and near misses the winner of this year’s Moonlight Scramble was the team comprised of Floor, Ryan, Appie and Arjen who ended the 10 holes stroke play event with a total score of 36 net.

Four teams scored the exact same net score with one team sadly one more. Places were decided on the higher the handicap the higher the placing.

Second prize was won by the team of Andy, Tony, Mary and Juliette. Third prize was taken by the team of Lee, Scott, Geoff and Jean.

After the golf, a wonderful prize giving ceremony was hosted at Huppel The Pub, all teams enjoyed drinks until late at night.

For more information on this tournament or membership please contact the Golf Shop at the Mullet Bay Golf Course or check out the SMGA site at:

www.sxmgolfassociation.com

https://www.facebook.com/St.MaartenGolfAssociation