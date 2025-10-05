Ministry of VROMI Issues General Stop Order for “Over the Bank” in Upper Prince’s Quarter

PHILIPSBURG, SINT MAARTEN –The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) has issued a General Stop Order for all residents and ongoing construction activities in the “Over the Bank” area of Upper Prince’s Quarter, Sint Maarten. This action comes after the Ministry’s Inspection Department discovered numerous construction projects being carried out without the required building permits.

The Ministry has deemed these activities illicit and a violation of several articles of the Building Ordinance (AB 2013, GT no. 136), including Articles 7, 10, 61, and 64.

Enforcement and Compliance

Residents and anyone involved in construction in the designated area are legally summoned to immediately halt all construction.

Non-compliance with this order will result in serious consequences, including:

Administrative enforcement at the offender’s expense.

Legal prosecutorial measures.

The Ministry may remove the project at the offender’s full expense.

Next Steps for Residents Affected by the Order

The ministry encourages residents affected by the order to visit the VROMI Inspection Department or email [email protected] for more information.

Residents also have the right to file an objection or appeal the decision:

Objection: A note of objection can be filed with the administrative authority that made the decision within six weeks of the order’s issuance.

Appeal: An appeal can be made to the Court of First Instance St. Maarten within six weeks of the order’s issuance.

The Ministry of VROMI expects the full cooperation of all residents to ensure compliance with this order.