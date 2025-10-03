Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell says IPKO 2025 Concludes with Commitments on education, aging, geopolitics, consensus Kingdom laws, and democratic renewal

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – On Monday, the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) concluded with the signing of the List of Agreements by the Presidium, following its plenary adoption. During a press conference, the Chairs of Parliament and the delegation leader of the States General provided further clarification on the outcomes.

Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, President of the Parliament of Sint Maarten, emphasized the importance of joint effort: “The challenges of an aging population play a significant role across our societies and remain a pressing concern for the islands.

“Geopolitical issues, too, demand our constant attention and require us to remain well-informed. It is equally important that information from the Dutch government is shared with us in a timely manner. These matters must remain on the agenda of the next IPKO in Aruba.”

Key themes

The List of Agreements includes commitments on education, aging, geopolitics, consensus Kingdom laws, and democratic renewal. Delegations stressed that the relationships between the countries of the Kingdom have grown stronger, with increasing cooperation on various themes.

At the same time, concerns were raised regarding global power shifts and their impact on the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. Delegates highlighted the influence of climate change, migration, Big Tech, and transnational crime on regional stability.

The delegations agreed to continue addressing these security and stability challenges together and requested a technical briefing on the geopolitical situation at the next IPKO.

Education and student success

Education was a recurring topic, with a particular focus on vocational training and student success. Delegates received presentations on initiatives such as the Caribbean Academic Foundation Year (CAFY), Study Choice Programs, pre-departure support for Caribbean students studying in the Netherlands, and the Strategic Education Alliance (SEA).

These projects aim to improve academic success, ensure smoother transitions to studying abroad, and strengthen the link between education and the labour market.

Council of State advisory opinion

Delegates also discussed the advisory opinion of the Council of State on the 70th anniversary of the Kingdom Charter. The Council stressed two guiding principles for the future: constructive cooperation and balanced relations based on mutual understanding.

Recommendations included strengthening good governance, improving cooperation on poverty reduction and education, and safeguarding equality across all parts of the Kingdom.

Demographic developments

Aging societies were another key theme. Experts emphasized the importance of preparing for demographic change by improving healthcare capacity, promoting longer workforce participation, and collecting reliable demographic data across the Kingdom. Preventive healthcare and inter-island cooperation were highlighted as priorities.

Royal engagement

On Monday, September 29, the delegations were received by His Majesty King Willem-Alexander at Noordeinde Palace. The reception was widely appreciated, with delegations experiencing the King’s strong involvement in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

Next IPKO

The next Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) will take place from February 19 to 21, 2026, in Aruba.