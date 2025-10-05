Migratory Bird Festival at Amuseum Naturalis 9am to Noon Saturday, October 11th

French Quarter, St. Martin — The public is invited to a free festival celebrating St. Martin’s migratory birds this Saturday, October 11th! The Migratory Bird Festival will be held from 9am to noon at Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House in French Quarter. The event will include the launch of a new coloring book: Amuseum Around Me. The book will be available for free at the event while supplies last. Kids can dive right into the books at the festival’s coloring station. Guests can also play fun bird games in the Amuseum’s gardens, and explore the museum exhibits and grounds. A special snail station will also highlight island snails.

“We’re super excited to host the Migratory Bird Festival and launch this fantastic new book!” said Jenn Yerkes, President of the Les Fruits de Mer association. “This new book is something kids can use at the Amuseum and bring home to continue learning and discovering.”

Like the other books in the Around Me series, Amuseum Around Me is bilingual in English and French, and is also a nature journal where kids can record their own observations and make their own drawings of animals that live on St. Martin. Free copies of the book at the event were funded by the State and the Collectivité of St. Martin through the Politique de la Ville program. The book will also be given to students when they make class visits to Amuseum Naturalis.

Festival guests can enjoy BirdSleuth Caribbean activities like Bird Bingo and the Bird Habitat Scavenger hunt. These activities were adapted specifically for the Caribbean, featuring local birds and nature. They are perfect for kids and families to enjoy in the Amuseum’s gardens.

This year there will also be a snail station, where guests can learn all about St. Martin’s snails. Our snails are an important food for many of the migratory birds that come to our island.

The Migratory Bird Festival will take place from 9am to noon on Saturday, October 11th. It will be held at Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House on the hill above Coconut Grove in French Quarter. The event is proudly sponsored by Delta Petroleum. For more information, visit http://lesfruitsdemer.com.

Amuseum Around Me was produced with support from the Collectivité de Saint-Martin and the Agence nationale de la cohésion des territoires. The book project is supported by the Politique de la ville de Saint-Martin, implemented by the State and the Collectivité de Saint-Martin. The book is also available for purchase on amazon.com worldwide, and as a free download at http://lesfruitsdemer.com.