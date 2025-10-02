Lidewijde Ongering to step down as Chair of the Boards of financial supervision 

Willemstad – The Chair of the three boards of financial supervision (Cft), Ms. Lidewijde Ongering, announced today that she will be stepping down from her supervisory duties effective February 1st, 2026. On that date, her first term of appointment ends. More attention for private life At the end of this year, Ms. Ongering will reach 67 years of age, which marks a new phase in her life.

The former top civil servant and current Chair of the Boards is known for her strong work ethic. “I enjoyed having been able to hold responsible top positions within the Kingdom, however, I now feel a need to spend more time on my private life”, says Ongering.

Reflection

The Boards have been far from idle under Ongering’s leadership. Several times, the Boards – both solicited and unsolicited – alerted to risks that they see arising in the budgets of the countries and the Caribbean Netherlands. At all times respecting the challenges the countries face. Furthermore, the Cft continuously drew attention to necessary reforms, for example in healthcare and the tax authorities of the countries. Another topic frequently emphasized by Ongering within the Cft, is improvement of financial management.

Successor

The Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations will coordinate Ms. Ongering’s succession.