Library and Schools Demolition in progress

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — Demolition works are now underway at the Sint Maarten Library, the Charles Leopold Bell School, and the Sister Marie Laurence School under the Fostering Resilient Learning Project (FRLP). The contract was awarded to Windward Roads Infrastructure, marking the first visible step toward rebuilding modern, safe, and resilient spaces for learning and culture.

The demolition of the Sint Maarten Library and the Charles Leopold Bell School is expected to take three months. Demolition of Sister Marie Laurence School is scheduled to last four months. Work began with site preparations such as fencing, placing of signage and mobilization of heavy equipment. The dismantling of the Library is progressing steadily and waste removal at Sister Marie Laurence School has commenced. Full demolition of the concrete buildings at Sister Marie Laurence and Charles Leopold Bell School will follow in the coming weeks.

The surrounding areas may experience minor inconveniences from the demolition activities and NRPB is in close contact with the communities to minimize the temporary impact. At the library, NRPB has consulted with the neighboring Sundial School to minimize disruptions particularly during exam periods. The demolition of floors and foundations, which is the noisiest work, is scheduled during the vacation period. At the Sister Marie Laurence School, conversations are ongoing with nearby residents to address concerns about the partial closure of Ellis Road and safety measures to protect homes in proximity to the demolition site. At the Charles Leopold Bell school, the historical building, mango trees and other cultural heritage features will be protected and preserved. On all sites, measures will be in place to control dust, noise and vibration.

Where applicable, traffic will be managed to guide the safe movement of heavy equipment and materials. Road users may notice partial road closures and experience traffic delays. These will be communicated in advance. The demolition works are being coordinated with the start of reconstruction of the facilities. Procurement of a contractor for the reconstruction of the Sister Marie Laurence School is at an advanced stage. Tenders for the construction of the new Library and Charles Leopold Bell School will be launched later this month.

Members of the public with questions or complaints may visit www.nrpbsxm.org/complaints.

The Fostering Resilient Learning Project is financed by the Government of the Netherlands through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, managed by the World Bank, and implemented by the NRPB. The project aims to rebuild and strengthen Sint Maarten’s educational and cultural infrastructure, ensuring safer, more resilient facilities for future generations. With these demolitions now underway, the community is one step closer to welcoming back schools and a library that will serve students, families, and the wider public for decades to come.