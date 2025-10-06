Launch of The Adventures of Anansi during September Literacy Month

As part of the observance of Literacy Month in September, the book The Adventures of Anansi was officially launched and presented to the honorable Minister of VSA, Mr. Richinel Brug, who graciously accepted the publication on behalf of the honorable Minister of ECYS, Ms. Melissa Gumbs.

Also present at the book launch were representatives of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, school managers/directors of the public and government subsidized schools and representatives of the Windward Islands Bank of Sint Maarten.

The publication features eight beloved Anansi stories, retold to capture the wit, wisdom, and wonder of the legendary spider. Originating in West Africa, the stories were carried across the Atlantic through the transatlantic slave trade, becoming an enduring part of cultural heritage in the Americas and the Caribbean.

The new edition draws on the 1970s television series based on the works of Curaçaoan writer Nilda Pinto, illustrated by Utrecht artist Toon van Ham. The same illustrations now enrich this newly released edition.

The stories remain highly relevant today. Beyond their cultural value, they provide opportunities for reflection and dialogue. Each story concludes with a central question: What would you do in this situation?—inviting readers to consider their own values and moral choices.

Following the official launch, a workshop was organized for teachers to introduce the accompanying teaching tools. During the session, educators worked with the first story from the book and explored how the materials can be applied in classrooms to support discussions on ethics and decision-making.

Throughout the final week of September, in partnership with Biblionef Netherlands, school visits were conducted to introduce students to the Anansi stories. In the weeks ahead, every school will receive a box containing multiple copies of The Adventures of Anansi, thanks to the support of the Windward Islands Bank.

This project, which also includes a website with teaching resources, has been made possible through the support of the Nederlands Letterenfonds. Separate editions of the book are released in English, Dutch, Papiamentu, and Papiamento, ensuring that pupils throughout the Dutch Kingdom can experience the legacy of Anansi in their own language.

Special recognition is extended to the Project Group Kompa Nanzi—Elodie Heloise, Philie van Veen, Richenel Ansano, Crisèn Schorea, Marjan de Visser-Lemstra—as well as to all contributors who helped bring this project to fruition.

And finally, we want to thank the management of Windward Island Bank of St. Maarten for assisting with the distribution of these books to all public and government subsidized schools.