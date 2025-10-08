Good governance, food security and nature conservation to be the focus of State Secretary Van Marum’s first visit

The State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Eddie van Marum, is going to visit the Caribbean part of the Kingdom from 13 to 18 October. The main aim of the visit is for him to introduce himself to the Executive and Island Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. Their discussions will focus on, among other things, the amendments to the Public Bodies (Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba) Act (Wet Openbare Lichamen Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba, WolBES). Mr Van Marum will also be briefed on the Regional Deals and speak to entrepreneurs and organisations that are involved in food security and nature conservation. He will also have conversations with residents who live close to the Selibon waste processing plant near Lagun.

St. Maarten

The State Secretary will arrive on St. Maarten in the weekend, where he will be welcomed by Prime Minister Mercelina and also go on a tour with the Coast Guard.

St. Eustatius

The working visit officially starts on St. Eustatius on Monday 13 October with a discussion with representatives from the St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation (STENAPA) on the challenges the organisation is facing when it comes to nature and environment. He will then visit the seaport and find out more about the cliff project. The State Secretary will also be updated on the St. Eustatius Regional Deal and the activities being organised to commemorate Statia’s First Salute 2026. An island tour with commissioner Rechelline Leerdam will be an opportunity for him to find out more about farming initiatives on the island. The production of affordable fruit and vegetables for the local population is hugely important for Statia. Later that day the State Secretary will meet with the Executive Council and the Island Council.

Saba

Mr Van Marum will be arriving on Saba by ferry early in the morning. After his arrival, he will meet with members of the Executive Council during breakfast. After that he will be introduced to the Island Council. He will then visit the site where the new port is to be built. This will be followed by a discussion with representatives from the Saba Conservation Foundation about the state of nature on Saba and opportunities for nature-based tourism. The State Secretary will visit St. John’s because the village has been provided with funding under the Saba Regional Deal for the construction of a multifunctional centre and new school. The day will end with an island tour, during which the focus will be on agricultural projects, reforestation, a fisheries project and food security.

Curaçao

The State Secretary’s trip to Curaçao will include a visit to the Parera naval base and discussions with Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas and Governor Lucille George-Wout. Mr Van Marum will also hold talks with farmers and fishermen. After that he will visit the Slavery Remembrance Committee, where he will hold discussions with young people.

Bonaire

While on Bonaire the State Secretary will visit the Selibon waste processing plant. He will also talk to officials from the Pro Lagun Foundation, which represents residents living near the landfill site. During a visit to the water and energy company WEB, the State Secretary will be briefed by the management on the impact of Bonaire’s rapid growth on energy security and will be given a tour of the water installation at the site in Hato. The topic of conservation will be addressed during a cruise through the mangroves with representatives from the STINAPA national parks foundation. While on Bonaire the State Secretary will also hold discussions with the Executive Council and Island Council, the director of the National Office for the Caribbean Netherlands (Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland), the EU Special Envoy and members of the Central Dialogue consultation body.

During the last day of his working visit, Mr Van Marum will meet with the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Department of the Public Entity of Bonaire and visit a number of agricultural projects. The working visit will conclude with an island tour led by Nolly Oleana, which will include visits to nature reserves and the so-called ‘slave houses’ at Witte Pan and Oranje Pan.