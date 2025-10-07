From Forest to Family Fruit Trees for Statia

ORANJESTAD, Sint Eustatius – Through the Nature and Environmental Policy Plan (NEPP), the Statia Government supports initiatives like ReforeStatia, which restore native forests while also providing opportunities for households to benefit directly.

ReforeStatia is restoring our island’s forests by planting native trees to strengthen biodiversity and protect the land.

As part of this long-term effort, fruit trees such as mango, soursop, sugar apple, papaya and tamarind, as well as climbing plants like dragon fruit, are being introduced once the forests have taken root and the soil has improved.

Hundreds of fruit trees have already been planted and shared with the community, creating both environmental and household benefits. These trees provide food, shade and lasting value for generations to come.

Fruit trees thrive best when they are cared for at home or in community spaces, where they can be nurtured and enjoyed year after year.

By adopting a tree, you not only create a healthier environment but also bring fresh harvests to your own back garden, planting something that will nourish generations to come.

Want to adopt a tree? It’s free!

Learn more about the programme and order your fruit tree by contacting [email protected] or call +599 319 4296