Former Governor Drs. Holiday to deliver Keynote address at 2025 Governor’s Symposium

HARBOUR VIEW — The former and first Governor of Sint Maarten, Drs. Eugene B. Holiday, will deliver the keynote address at this year’s Governor’s Symposium, scheduled for Friday, October 10, 2025, at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Cupecoy.

This year’s Symposium, themed “15 Years of Constitutional Autonomy: Achievements, Lessons, and Prospects,” will bring together a distinguished group of experts from diverse fields including law, governance, economics, and social development—among them Drs. Eugene B. Holiday—as announced by His Excellency Governor Ajamu G. Baly.

Drs. Holiday—an economist, author, and founder and president of the Holiday Institute for Governance and Economics—brings decades of experience in central banking, aviation, and constitutional reform. An advocate for good governance, education, and economic development, Drs. Holiday served as member and chairman of the Workgroup of Constitutional Affairs (2000–2010) and played a key role in Sint Maarten’s constitutional reform process that led to the island’s attainment of country status.

As Sint Maarten’s first Governor (2010–2022), he established the Governor’s Symposium in 2012 to promote excellence in governance and nation building. This momentous edition is a continuation of this tradition and marks the 12th annual Governor’s Symposium.

Attendance at the Symposium is by invitation only. However, the public is invited to join the conversation virtually via livestream on the Governor’s Facebook page and YouTube channel beginning at 8:30 a.m. Registration for in-person guests will start at 8:00 a.m., and the program will commence promptly at 8:45 a.m.