CPS: World Mental Health Day – Mental Health in Humanitarian Emergencies  

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Friday 10 October marks World Mental Health Day around the world under the theme, “Mental health in humanitarian emergencies.”

World Mental Health Day serves as a powerful reminder that there is no health without mental health, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday. This year’s campaign focuses on the urgent need to support the mental health and psychosocial needs of people affected by humanitarian emergencies.

Globally, crises such as natural disasters, conflicts, and public health emergencies cause emotional distress, with one in five individuals experiencing a mental health condition. Supporting the mental well-being of individuals during such crises is not just important – it saves lives, gives people the strength to cope, the space to heal and to recover and rebuild not only as individuals but as communities.

Mental health is a state of mental well-being that enables people to cope with the stresses of life, realize their abilities, learn well, and work well, and contribute to their community. Mental health is a basic human right.

According to the WHO, “That’s why it is essential for everyone, including government officials, health and social care providers, school staff and community groups to come together. By working hand in hand, we can ensure the most vulnerable have access to the support they need while protecting the well-being of everyone.

“By investing in evidence and community-based interventions, we can address immediate mental health needs, foster long-term recovery, and empower people and communities to rebuild their lives and thrive.

“On this World Mental Health Day, let us intensify our efforts to create a world where mental health is valued, protected, and accessible for all, especially in the face of adversity,” the WHO appealed on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

Mental health is a universal human right underscoring the importance of ensuring everyone has the right to access quality mental health care and support.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department from the Sint Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, says creating awareness about mental health is part of CPS’ annual calendar of health observances.

For persons who need support, the Sint Maarten Mental Health Organization (MHF) provides psychiatric care services to the population of the country. Its mission includes prevention to mitigate as much as possible the negative impact of mental disorders on individual’s wellbeing and on society.

For general information on mental health issues, you can call 542-1677 or for a mental health crisis, you can call the crisis line 585-5556 which will be answered by a professional and it’s confidential.

For more information, you can call CPS 542-1570 or 914.