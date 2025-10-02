COPPPAL Honors James Finies and Davika Bissessar Shaw with the “Gustavo Carvajal Moreno, Messenger of Peace” Award

Mexico City, — The Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (COPPPAL) has approved the awarding of the ‘Gustavo Carvajal Moreno, Messenger of Peace’ Medal of Merit to James Finies and Davika Bissessar Shaw of the Bonaire Human Rights Organization, alongside President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic, OAS Secretary General Albert Ramdin, and Rafael Gamundi Cordero, for their commitment to peace, democracy, and human rights.”

Latin American and Caribbean political parties recognize their peaceful and tireless struggle for the right of self-determination of the people of Bonaire.

Statement by Alejandro Moreno

This was announced by COPPPAL President, Senator Alejandro Moreno, who praised the ongoing battle fought by Finies and Bissessar-Shaw to eradicate the shameful colonialism that the Kingdom of the Netherlands continues to impose on Bonaire.

“I am filled with joy by this recognition of James and Davika, people of great human quality, warriors who never give up—who, with conviction and deep commitment, continue their fight for the right of self-determination of their people and eradication of the shameful colonialism of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. They have the full solidarity and continued support of COPPPAL,” affirmed Alejandro Moreno.

COPPPAL’s Decision and the Importance of the Medal

He noted that the General Coordination of COPPPAL, an organization comprising 75 progressive political parties from 30 countries, unanimously approved the proposal to bestow this significant honor upon James Finies and Davika Bissessar. The award will be presented during the COPPPAL Plenary Meeting, scheduled to take place in November in the Dominican Republic.

Tribute to Gustavo Carvajal Moreno

He explained that the “Gustavo Carvajal Moreno, Messenger of Peace” Medal of Merit is the highest decoration awarded by COPPPAL to individuals who have distinguished themselves through their struggles in favor of the most noble causes of Latin American and Caribbean peoples. It is granted to individuals or institutions who have stood out for promoting and spreading a culture of peace through concrete actions, both globally and particularly within Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as for working to defend democracy and promote and protect human rights.

Alejandro Moreno added that the award was established by COPPPAL to honor its founder, Gustavo Carvajal Moreno, a conciliatory and dialog-driven man whose vision always foresaw a freer, fairer, more united, democratic, and peaceful Latin America.

Role and Mission of COPPPAL

COPPPAL, founded in 1979, is the most important forum of democratic political parties in Latin America and the Caribbean. It prioritizes the defense of sovereignty, advocates for a more just and equitable international order, and promotes the unity of the Latin American and Caribbean peoples. COPPPAL’s goals include supporting the struggle for democracy that ensures participation of both majorities and minorities in state decision-making processes, within a framework of legal guarantees that protect public freedoms, full political participation, and respect for ideological diversity.